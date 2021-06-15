Letting Bangkok eateries serve alcohol still iffy — CCSA

People eat in a social-distancing manner at a noodle shop on Silom Road, Bangkok, in April. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Restaurants in Bangkok may be allowed to resume selling alcohol if the Ministry of Public Health makes the proposal for the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to consider, National Security Council chief Gen Nattapon Nakpanich said on Tuesday.

Gen Nattapon, as CCSA's chief of operations, was responding to a question on whether restaurants in Bangkok would be allowed to resume full service — including alcoholic drinks — after the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration eased restrictions on five types of business from Monday.



The five types of business that have been re-opened included museums; tattoo shops and nail salons; beauty clinics; spas and massage shops (for foot massage only); and public parks and botanical or floral gardens.



Gen Nattapon said the CCSA would consider letting restaurants resume serving alcohol if the Ministry of Public Health put it on the meeting agenda.



He expected the ministry to come up with some proposals on Friday.