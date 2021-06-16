Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Plastic, infectious waste surges due to pandemic
Thailand
General

Plastic, infectious waste surges due to pandemic

published : 16 Jun 2021 at 05:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa and Apinya Wipatayotin

The jump in food delivery orders during the Covid-19 pandemic has caused the volume of plastic and infectious waste to spike, according to an environmental situation report presented to the cabinet on Tuesday.

After the report was presented, deputy government spokeswoman, Traisuree Taisaranakul admitted the demand for meal deliveries had risen as more people were forced to work from home due to the pandemic.

Most of the food, she said, was packed in plastic containers, the majority of which ends up in the rubbish bin.

In addition, the amount of infectious waste, which requires special treatment prior to disposal, has also increased in parallel with the rising number of Covid-19 cases in recent months -- especially in communities where many people were being quarantined.

As such, the deputy spokesperson urged eateries and food delivery service operators to find a way to reduce the use of plastic packaging. Furthermore, she said, consumers should get into the habit of sorting their rubbish.

Infectious waste, such as used face masks, should be double-wrapped in plastic bags, which should be tightly tied and clearly labelled before they are put out for collection. Ms Traisuree added the annual report noted several concerns which require close monitoring this year.

They include a possible increase in forest fires, lower reserves of usable water in dams and reservoirs, worse air pollution in urban areas.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (12)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

40 Covid deaths, 2,331 new cases

There were 40 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,331 new cases in the country over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

08:04
Sports

Hummels own goal gifts France 1-0 win over lacklustre Germany

MUNICH: Title favourites France launched their Euro 2020 Group F campaign with a 1-0 victory over Germany on Tuesday, courtesy of an own goal by Mats Hummels, as the sluggish-looking hosts lost their opening fixture at the European Championship for the first time.

07:15
Sports

Portugal's record-breaking Ronaldo sinks battling Hungary

BUDAPEST: Cristiano Ronaldo struck a late double to help holders Portugal get off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in front of a 67,000 crowd on Tuesday as the forward became the all-time leading scorer at European Championship finals.

07:10