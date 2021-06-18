Myanmar border crossers sneak across river during heavy rain

Thirty-five illegal migrants from Myanmar, with five children, spotted in Mae Sai district, Tak, after they crossed the border during heavy rain in the early hours of Friday. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

TAK: Thirty-five Myanmar nationals were arrested after sneaking across the Moei River and illegally entering Mae Sot district during heavy rain in the early hours of Friday.

An army patrol from the 4th Infantry task force saw a large group of people wearing raincoats near Wang Takhai Tai border village in tambon Tha Sai Luad around midnight.

The soldiers stopped them for a search. There were 24 men and 11 women, accompanied by five children. All were from Myanmar and none of them had travel documents.

The migrants said they had crossed the Moei River into Thailand during a downpour in the hope of not being seen.

The officers checked their temperatures, all were normal, before handing them over to Mae Sot immigration checkpoint for legal action.

Myanmar border crossers, wearing raincoats, line up for body temperature checks after they were caught crossing the Moi River illegally into Mae Sot district, Tak. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)



