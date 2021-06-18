Four dark red Covid zones from Monday

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, announces the new zoning measures in a broadcast from Government House in Bangkok on Friday. (Screenshot)

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday defined Bangkok and the three adjoining provinces of Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan as dark red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control.

Under new zoning effective on June 21, 11 other provinces are red zones of maximum Covid-19 control - Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Trang, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Phetchaburi, Songkhla, Samut Sakhon (previously a dark red zone), Saraburi, Yala and Narathiwat.

Nine provinces are orange zones of Covid-19 control - Chanthaburi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Sa Kaeo and Samut Songkhram.

The other 53 provinces are yellow zones of close Covid-19 surveillance.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that with the zoning adjustment, the centre also relaxed some disease control measures, also effective on Monday.

Dark red zones can hold activities involving no more than 50 people. Air-conditioned restaurants can serve dining-in customers to a maximum 50% of capacity and remain open until 11pm. Sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises remains prohibited.

In dark red zones, department stores and shopping centres can open until 9pm. Outdoors sports fields and well ventilated sports facilities can open without spectators. Schools remain closed.

Red zones can organise activities that bring together no more than 100 people. Restaurants have no limits on the number of dine-in customers and can stay open until 11pm. Alcohol sales and consumption on the premises remains banned.

In red zones, shopping centres and department stores can open as usual but are prohibited from organising promotional events. Schools can open. Sports facilities can be used until 9pm with limited numbers of spectators.

In orange zones, the number of participants in a crowding activity is limited at 150. Restaurant can open as usual but with a ban on alcohol sales and consumption. Shopping centres, department stores and schools can open as usual. Sports facilities can open with limited spectators.

In yellow zones, crowd activities must not gather more than 200 people. Restaurants, schools, shopping centres and department stores can operate as usual. Sports facilities can open with limited spectators.

In all zones, people must wear face masks outside their homes and entertainment venues remain closed.