Two insurgent suspects killed, siege continues at Pattani resort

Security forces surround Awada seaside resort at Talo Kapore beach in Yaring district, Pattani, on Monday morning. Three insurgents were believed to be hiding out there.(Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Two suspected insurgents were killed in a clash with a government security force at a seaside resort in Yaring district on Monday.

A combined police-military force began a siege at Awada Resort at Talo Kapore beach in tambon Laem Pho about 3am after informants reported that three members of an insurgent group were hiding there, Maj Gen Komkrit Ratanachana, commander of the Pattani Task Force, said.

Shortly afterwards, the insurgents opened fire. The exchange of shots lasted about 10 minutes. No casualties reported. The siege continued.

The gunmen ignored efforts to talk them into surrendering using a loud speaker.

There was another clash later in the morning. Two suspects were reported killed.

One was identified as Amran Mahire, 29, of Pattani's Yarang district. The identity of the other was not known.

The siege was continuing. The third suspect remained defiant.