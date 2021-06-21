Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Teachers plead for vaccination against Covid
Thailand
General

Teachers plead for vaccination against Covid

published : 21 Jun 2021 at 16:26

writer: Chakkrapan Natanri

Teachers from Khon Kaen Witthayayon School in Muang district of Khon Kaen arrive at the provincial hall seeking talks with officials about vaccination. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)
Teachers from Khon Kaen Witthayayon School in Muang district of Khon Kaen arrive at the provincial hall seeking talks with officials about vaccination. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Teachers from Khon Kaen Witthayayon, a prominent secondary school in Muang district, petitioned provincial authorities on Monday, saying most of them have still not been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the school set to reopen on July 1.

The teachers gathered at the city hall and sought a meeting with provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul.

The governor was away on other business so they instead met Jaruek Laoprasert, the deputy governor in charge of vaccine administration and communicable disease control.

Teachers' representative Thanida Thaonang said more than 200 teachers at the school had registered through an agency for vaccination against Covid-19. Although it is the policy of the government and Ministry of Education that at least 70% of education personnel be vaccinated, fewer than 10% had so far been inoculated.

School reopening was drawing near and there was still no clear sign when the teachers would be inoculated, she said.

Ms Thanida said the teachers were concerned there could be a new cluster of Covid-19 infections at the school, with about 3,000 students attending classes every day on rotation under the school's teaching and learning plan to cope with the situation.

She asked the province to inform teachers clearly what they should do to be vaccinated more quickly - be it registering on the Mor Prom and Khon Kaen Prom apps, or doing it via Or Sor Mor health volunteers.

She believed teachers throughout the province, not only at her school, were in the same situation.

The teachers' petition was accepted for consideration.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Complaint laid over Thamanat's Australian conviction

Seri Ruam Thai leader Sereepisuth Temeeyaves on Monday filed a complaint with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau demanding a criminal investigation against Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thamanat Prompow over his conviction on a drug-related charge in Australia.

18:04
Business

Bank of Thailand expected to hold fire on rates, cut GDP outlook

The central bank is expected to keep its key interest rate at a record low but will likely cut its economic growth outlook on Wednesday, as Thailand battles a third wave of Covid-19 infections, a Reuters poll showed.

17:48
Sports

Up to 10,000 fans allowed at Tokyo Olympics events: organisers

TOKYO: Up to 10,000 fans will be allowed at Tokyo Olympic events, organisers said Monday, warning competition could move behind closed doors if infections surge.

17:45