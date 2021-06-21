Teachers plead for vaccination against Covid

Teachers from Khon Kaen Witthayayon School in Muang district of Khon Kaen arrive at the provincial hall seeking talks with officials about vaccination. (Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Teachers from Khon Kaen Witthayayon, a prominent secondary school in Muang district, petitioned provincial authorities on Monday, saying most of them have still not been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the school set to reopen on July 1.

The teachers gathered at the city hall and sought a meeting with provincial governor Somsak Jangtrakul.

The governor was away on other business so they instead met Jaruek Laoprasert, the deputy governor in charge of vaccine administration and communicable disease control.



Teachers' representative Thanida Thaonang said more than 200 teachers at the school had registered through an agency for vaccination against Covid-19. Although it is the policy of the government and Ministry of Education that at least 70% of education personnel be vaccinated, fewer than 10% had so far been inoculated.



School reopening was drawing near and there was still no clear sign when the teachers would be inoculated, she said.



Ms Thanida said the teachers were concerned there could be a new cluster of Covid-19 infections at the school, with about 3,000 students attending classes every day on rotation under the school's teaching and learning plan to cope with the situation.



She asked the province to inform teachers clearly what they should do to be vaccinated more quickly - be it registering on the Mor Prom and Khon Kaen Prom apps, or doing it via Or Sor Mor health volunteers.

She believed teachers throughout the province, not only at her school, were in the same situation.

The teachers' petition was accepted for consideration.