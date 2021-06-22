Army confirms purchase of Airbus C295 transport plane

A photo released by Airbus Defence & Space shows one of the two C295 airlifters currently flying with the Royal Thai Army. The army has ordered a third, to be delivered in 2023.

The army has ordered an additional Airbus C295 airlifter to replace the four CASA212 transport planes which have been in service since 1994, Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich confirmed on Tuesday.

He was responding to an announcement of the sale by Airbus Industries.

Lt Gen Kongcheep said the new aircraft will increase the country's C295 fleet to three. The first was bought in 2005, the second in 2018, and the third ordered in 2021.



The new aircraft will be delivered in two and a half years, in 2023. The purchase was made with funds allocated from the army's fiscal 2021 budget.

The acquisition was transparent and in line with the Prime Minister's Office regulation on hires and purchases, he said.



Lt Gen Kongcheep said the C295 was intended to replace the four CASA212 transport planes which had been in use for 27 years and were due to be decommissioned in 2023 after 30 years of service.



Of the four CASA212s in the fleet, only one was still being used, in rainmaking operations, he said.



The spokesman said the Defence Ministry approved the purchase of the C295 as requested by the army, which wanted a medium-sized aircraft for the delivery of personnel, particularly for parachute training, tactical movement of special warfare units, replacement of border forces, and medical and disaster zone evacuations.



Respoding to criticism of the purchase of a new aircraft during the Covid-19 pandemic, Lt Gen Kongcheep said people should understand that camouflaged military aircraft with the capacity to transport up to 70 personnel were necessary.



"We cannot put the lives of our soldiers at risk by using old equipment," he added.



The defence spokesman said military aircraft being used along the border were rather old. This was noticeable in the frequent reports of plane crashes, resulting in loss of lives.



During the Covid-19 situation, military aircraft could also be used to help people in emergency need of medical assistance and equipment.



"That is to say, be it the Covid-19 pandemic or other situations, aircraft are essential. People should not view aircraft acqusitions as a waste of budget funds," Lt Gen Kongcheep said.