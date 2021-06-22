Mailed drugs lead to arrests of Nigerian, Thai

Anti-narcotic officials find thin packs of heroin hidden in the photo frame at a shipping company in Samut Prakan province on Monday. (Photo supplied)

Officials arrested a Nigerian man and a Thai woman for allegedly possessing cocaine and also separately seized about half a kilogramme of heroin destined for Australia.

Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, said on Tuesday that 470 grammes of heroin had been found in a parcel at a shipping company in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan on Monday. The white powder was hidden in a photo frame inside it.

The parcel came from Surat Thani province and was destined for Australia. His office already shared the address with Australian police for further action, he said.

Separately at a postal service company on Monday, officials seized 390 grammes of cocaine hidden in mascara tubes sent from Costa Rica to Pathum Thani province. Later they arrested Nuchanart Leela, 27, at a house in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani. She was suspected of being hired to receive the narcotic.

Officials also arrested Nigerian Ejimadu Uchechukwu Benjamin, 41, at a department store in Bang Na district of Bangkok and found 79 grammes of cocaine in his condominium in Srinagarind area. He was suspected of hiring the Thai woman to accept the illicit drug on his behalf.