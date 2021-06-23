Land official accused of sexual harassment

A screenshot from a video clip posted on Facebook with an allegation that an official at Non Sung land office in Nakhon Ratchasima had sexually harassed a woman employee. (Photo supplied)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: An official at the land office in Non Sung district has been transferred to Bangkok after being accused of the sexual harassment of a woman under his supervision.

The transfer order, effective June 22, was signed by Nisit Chansomwong, director-general of the Land Department of the Interior Ministry.



Supoj Prutipruek, a C-8 official at the Non Sung land office, was assigned to temporary duty at the Land Department in Bangkok pending a disciplinary investigation into the allegation.



The action was prompted by a video clip showing the alleged harassment posted on Facebook. The man was seen holding the woman close to him. The poster implied it was sexual harassment.

The poster of the video also alleged that a woman employee at the Non Sung land office had been forced by her boss to sell overpriced lottery tickets, or he would not extend her work contract.



The woman resigned and did not make the matter public out of fear for her safety, according to the anonymous post.



Mr Supoj denied the allegations. He said what was seen in the video was not an act of harassment but a show of an amicable relationship.



Provincial governor Kobchai Boon-orana said the Land Department had set up a committee make a disciplinary investigation of Mr Supoj. It would take about seven days, he said.