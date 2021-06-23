Section
Rules for arrivals in Phuket
Thailand
General

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 12:49

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket governor Narong Woonsew outlines the rules for travellers from overseas, on Wednesday. (Photo: Achadthaya Chunniran)
PHUKET: The provincial governor has elaborated on rules for people arriving from overseas when Phuket reopens to foreign tourists from Europe and America on July 1.

Governor Narong Woonsew said on Wednesday that visitors would come from low- and medium-risk countries in Europe and America and they would arrive on Thai Airways International flights from London, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Paris and Zurich.

Before arrival, visitors must have a negative Covid-19 test, arrange Covid-19 insurance coverage of at least US$100,000 and a reservation at a hotel with a Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate.

Mr Narong said visitors would be required to stay in Phuket for at least 14 days before travelling to other provinces.

For the first seven days, they could not change their hotel. During the second week they could change hotels twice.

On arrival day, visitors would be tested again for Covid-19 at Phuket airport. They would then have to wait in their hotel room for the result. If it returned negative, they could then go out.

They would all be required to install and use the phone tracking app MorChana.

There would be two more tests, on day 6/7 and day 12/13.  After 14 days, they would have another test. If all returned negative, visitors would be able to travel to other provinces.

The same rules would apply to Thai returnees, the Phuket governor said.

He also said disease screening for people who arrive by land or sea would be of the same standard as those arriving by air.

Thais planning to return to work in Phuket must be vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 first, Mr Narong said.

