Rooftop skateboarder falls to death

Thailand
General

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 16:36

writer: Online Reporters

A man fell to his death while skateboarding on the unfenced flat roof of the building at front left, in Trang, on Tuesday morning. (Screenshot from TV Channel 8)
TRANG: A 40-year-old man died after falling from the unfenced roof deck of the five-storey building where he was skateboarding, in Muang district.

An elderly woman taking out her rubbish found an injured man lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the ground in Soi 2 off Wisetkul Road, tambon Thab Thiang around 6am on Tuesday.

She called out to her neighbours, who said it was Naruechit Rungruangsiriphan, son of the owner of a motorcycle shophouse.

They called ambulance Hotline 1669 to pick up the injured man, and then went to the motorcycle shop to tell his family. His wife and children rushed to the scene.

Naruechit was taken to Trang Hospital, where he later died, Thai media reported.

Police said later that Naruechit often skated with his children.

In the evening, they often went to play in the Trang charity foundation’s sports field, not far from their house.

Every morning, he would skateboard alone on the roof deck of the five-storey shophouse where they lived.

He was believed to have skated off the roof and fallen 20-25 metres to the ground below.

