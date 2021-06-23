Section
2 million more Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Thailand
General

published : 23 Jun 2021 at 19:03

writer: Online Reporters

Another 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Bangkok from China on Wednesday. (Photo: Chinese Embassy Bangkok Facebook page)
Another 2 million doses of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Thailand from China on Wednesday, making a total of 10.5 million doses delivered so far.

The Chinese Embassy in Bangkok posed on its Facebook on Wednesday that " The new lot of 2 million doses of Sinovac arrives in Bangkok now. China has so far delivered 12 lots of vaccines totaling 10.5 million doses to Thailand. The Chinese vaccines will help Thais in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. Thailand, fight''. 

On June 5, Thailand took delivery of another half a million doses of Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech and donated by Beijing.

