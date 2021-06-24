13 held for running football betting website

Officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce seize 4.4 million baht in cash, gold necklaces, computers and other items during a raid on two houses in Thanyaburi district in Pathum Thani on Thursday. (Police Cyber Taskforce photo)

PATHUM THANI: Police have arrested 13 people during a raid on two houses in Thanyaburi district for allegedly operating a football betting website with over 120 million baht in monthly circulation.

A team of officers from the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) on Thursday raided the two houses at a luxury housing estate along Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road to arrest people involved in running the football gambling website Ufa88e.

The website provided several types of gambling, including betting on Euro 2020 football matches, said Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, deputy national police chief, also director of the PCT, who led the raid.

The suspects were found chatting with customers when police raided the two houses. Seized from the houses were 4.4 million baht in cash, 20 passbooks, a 20-baht-weight gold necklace, a five-baht-weight gold necklace, five Buddha amulets, two cars, 16 ATM cards, three portable computers, 16 mobile phones and 11 computers. The seized items were worth over 20 million baht.

Pol Gen Damrongsak said the money trails would lead to those involved in the gambling website.

He urged people to alert police about online gambling through the 1599 hotline around the clock or by calling 081-866-3000 during office hours.