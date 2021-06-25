One more Covid-19 death, 183 new infections in Chon Buri

Vendors at Talad Mai market in Chon Buri province register with health officials for Covid-19 shots on June 22. (Photo: Talai Mai Chon Buri Facebook page)

CHON BURI: One more Covid-19 death and another 183 infections were reported in this eastern province on Friday, with 55 of them infected by other family members.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 7,207, of which 5,169 have recovered, with 61 discharged over the past 24 hours. There was one death, raising accumulated fatalities to 40, the Chon Buri provincial public health office posted on its Facebook page on Friday

The 183 new cases were found at JWS Co’s migrant workers camp in Si Racha district (4 clusters), Sattahip morning market in Sattahip district (4), and Talad Mai market in Muang district (5).

Two people caught the disease from previously infected people, one was infected by a Covid patient linked to a Talad Mai market cluster, one worked in an at-risk occupation, one tested positive during Covid-19 testing at Hua Kunjae market.

Fifty-five people were infected by close relatives and 25 caught it from workplaces, 36 were infected after coming into contact with previously infected patients and 36 were under disease investigation, the provincial public health office said.

Si Racha district had the most new infections at 53, followed by Muang district, 49, Bang Lamung district 41 and Sattahip district, 20. The remaining new cases were in Phan Thong district (10), Ban Bueng district (6), and four infected people from other provinces who were treated at hospitals in Chon Buri.

Chon Buri has 19 clusters – workplaces (8), construction camps (5), markets (3), and communities (3), according to the health office Facebook page.



