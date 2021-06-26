Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
51 Covid deaths, 4,161 new cases
Thailand
General

51 Covid deaths, 4,161 new cases

published : 26 Jun 2021 at 08:06

writer: Online Reporters

Young Red Cross members measure their blood pressure at the National Blood Centre of Thai Red Cross Society, before donating blood to boost supplies that have dropped dramatically since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
Young Red Cross members measure their blood pressure at the National Blood Centre of Thai Red Cross Society, before donating blood to boost supplies that have dropped dramatically since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country had 51 new Covid-19 fatalities and 4,161 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 4,089 cases in the general population and 72 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,569 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 211,589 Covid-19 patients, 169,249 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 240,452 Covid-19 cases, 196,675 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,776 in the third wave and 1,870 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Moment of truth for Phuket Sandbox

Authorities reaffirmed their readiness to reopen Phuket to vaccinated foreign tourists on July 1, as Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and three other cabinet ministers arrived for an inspection.

08:36
Thailand

51 Covid deaths, 4,161 new cases

The country had 51 new Covid-19 fatalities and 4,161 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

08:06
Business

Debt office issues B50bn in savings bonds

The Public Debt Management Office (PDMO) plans to issue "Ying Aom Ying Dai" (the more you save, the more you earn) government savings bonds worth 50 billion baht next month, aiming to use the funds to finance state projects to ease the impact of the pandemic.

08:00