51 Covid deaths, 4,161 new cases

Young Red Cross members measure their blood pressure at the National Blood Centre of Thai Red Cross Society, before donating blood to boost supplies that have dropped dramatically since the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country had 51 new Covid-19 fatalities and 4,161 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 4,089 cases in the general population and 72 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,569 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 211,589 Covid-19 patients, 169,249 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 240,452 Covid-19 cases, 196,675 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,776 in the third wave and 1,870 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.