Medical centre faces bed crisis

The Public Health Ministry's Pre-Admission Centre has announced a temporary closure for migrant workers, as it faces bed management issues due to many migrant workers infected with Covid-19 being abandoned at the centre.

Somsak Akasilp, director-general of the Department of Medical Services, said on Saturday some employers have abandoned infected migrant workers at the centre without advance notice, leading to problems with bed management and possible unexpected virus transmission.

He said the centre had to temporarily stop the admission of infected migrants at hospitals and field hospitals in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

"I insist the department has no bias against migrant workers," he said. "Hospitalisation is available to every nationality but currently there are too many Covid-19 patients waiting in the queues."

The centre was designed to screen infected people to send them to treatment systems in each hospital. It coordinated with Active Case Finding via its 1668, 1669 and 1330 hotlines, as well as patients who were booked in beforehand.

Before visiting the centre, Dr Somsak asked those people to call 09 5739 3922 for the sake of systematic management and virus containment.

Between April 30 and last Thursday, the centre has helped 4,154 Covid-19 patients -- 1,680 Thais and 2,474 foreigners. Currently, 190 beds accommodate 14 Thais and 176 foreigners.

Meanwhile, three new Covid-19 clusters were reported in inner Bangkok, taking the total number in the capital to 110, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Three were at a construction worker camp site on Phet Phra Ram Road in Huai Khwang district, another camp site in Soi On Nut 17 of Suan Luang district, and a shoes factory in Bang Bon district.

Elsewhere, new clusters were reported at a processed meat factory in Samut Prakan's Muang district, two worker camp sites in Chon Buri's Bang Lamung district, a cold storage factory in Samut Sakhon's Muang district, and a golf course in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Hua Hin district.

Southern provinces need to be monitored closely due to growing number of infections and ventilator needs, experts say.

In another report, a child aged 15 was the youngest among 51 deaths, 20 of them women.

The total number of deaths has risen to 1,870.

Hypertension is the main factor to aggravate symptoms, followed by diabetes and hyperlipidemia.

Of 4,161 new Covid-19 cases reported over the past 24 hours, 3,035 were confirmed in hospitals, 1,035 via mass testing, 72 in prisons and 19 imported cases.

As of yesterday, 41,907 people were receiving treatment in hospitals, with 1,662 reported to be critically ill and 470 dependent on ventilators.

Bangkok again headed the top-10 infection list with 1,276 reported cases.