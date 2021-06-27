Fire destroys Korat row houses

A fire damages one of seven row houses in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday. (Photo by Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Seven row houses in the middle of Nakhon Ratchasima township were destroyed by a fire on Sunday, but there were no reports of deaths or injuries, police said.

The fire broke out at about 12.45pm in Soi Chainarong 3 off Bencharong road in Muang district.



Ten fire engines from the Nakhon Ratchasima Municipality and other municipalities nearby rushed to the scene to put out the fire. Five ambulances were also put on standby near the spot.



The fire was brought under control after about two hours, but the row houses were completely destroyed.



Electricity posts with power transmission lines and communication cables passing the spot were also burned. The provincial electricity authority had to cut off the power in the area.



No deaths and injuries were reported.



Jiap Pongpet, 39, who rented a house that was burned down, said the fire broke out and spread so suddenly that she and other people in the house could not bring out any belongings. She managed to grab only some school documents for her daughter.



Seksan Peekaew, 35, who also rented one of the houses, said he was not home when the fire broke out. He rushed home after receiving a call from a neighbour, only to see his house comsumed by flames.



An investigation was underway to establish the cause of the fire.