Hospital closed by staff infection
Thailand
General

published : 27 Jun 2021 at 16:44

writer: Chalit Poomruang

An entrance barrier is used to prevent people other than hospital staff from entering Chum Saeng Hospital in Nakhon Sawan's Chum Saeng district on Sunday. (Photo by Chalit Poomruang)
NAKHON SAWAN: Chum Saeng Hospital in Chum Saeng district of this upper Central province has been closed until July 10 after four medical personnel were infected with Covid-19 from helping a woman give birth. It was not immediately clear whether the four had been vaccinated against the disease.

The woman delivered her baby at the hospital on June 18. After the birth, she had a chest pain and was then found to have Covid-19.

Seven personnel, including doctors and nurses, who took part in the delivery were subsequently tested. Four were found to have been infected while the three others were awaiting test results.

Suwat Chansuk, the Chum Saeng district chief, issued an order to close the hospital for normal service from Saturday to July 10. The hospital would take only emergency cases for treatment while ordinary patients would be referred to nearly Kao Lieo, Nong Bua and Krok Phra hospitals.

About 200 other hospital employees were also required to undergo Covid testing, although some of them had already received two Sinovac shots.

