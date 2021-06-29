Four more Covid-19 deaths in Chon Buri, 146 new infections

Covid-19 testing at a construction site in Chon Buri province on Saturday. The eastern province on Tuesday reported four more Covid-19 deaths and another 146 infections. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Four more Covid-19 deaths and another 146 infections were confirmed in Chon Buri province on Tuesday, 36 linked to a cluster at Sattahip morning market.

The provincial communicable disease control committee on Tuesday said the new infections brought the provincial total to 8,218, of which 5,384 have recovered, with 60 discharged over the past 24 hours.

The four deaths raised accumulated fatalities to 46, the Chon Buri provincial public health office said on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the new infections, 36 were from a cluster at the Sattahip morning market in Sattahip district, detected during mass testing, 16 at Marunix (Thailand) Co, an electrical wire company in Rayong, who took Covid-19 tests in Chon Buri, 2 were from a cluster at Talad Mai market in Muang district, and one each from three other at-risk areas - one a health-care worker and one from a migrant workers’ camp in JWS Co in Si Racha district.

Twenty-eight cases had been infected by other family members and 33 by colleagues. The remaining 26 cases were under disease investigation.

Si Racha district reported the most new infections at 67, followed by Sattahip district, 44, and Bang Lamung district, 13.

The provincial public health office said 528 people who had been in contact with infected people had been traced and tested. Another 1,419 were tested under mass testing.

Chon Buri now has 20 identified clusters in total, at workplaces (8), construction camps (6), markets (3) and communities (3), according to the health office.