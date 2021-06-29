Section
All schools in Korat ordered closed
Thailand
General

All schools in Korat ordered closed

published : 29 Jun 2021 at 12:06

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Health volunteers stop a car to check the passengers' temperatures in Nakhon Ratchasima's Pak Chong district on Tuesday. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: All schools in this northeastern province have been ordered closed until July 13 in a bid to curb the latest outbreak of Covid-19, with 10 new clusters of infection reported.

The order was signed by governor Kobchai Boon-orana, as chairman of the provincial communicable disease committee and announced on Tuesday.

All education facilities - schools, kindergartens and tutoring services -  are closed to on-site or formal learning from June 29 to July 13.

They can still offer online or other remote methods of teaching and learning.

The provincial disease committee said Covid-19 continued to spread unabated with at least 10 new clusters of infections found.

They included 11 infections among an extended family at tambon Nong Chabok in Muang district; seven in Khong district; 22 in tambon Phon Songkhram in Non Sung district; six members of a family in tambon Pong Talong in Pak Chong district; eight at a workers' camp on Chang Phuek road in Muang district; six in tambon Sakaerat in Pak Thong Chai district; seven at a police flat in Muang district; 17 in tambon Krathok of Chok Chai district; 20 in tambon Kut Bot of Soeng Sang district; and, five at an ice factory in Sung Noen district.

The governor's order also instructs all districts to find places to quarantine people arriving from areas of maximum control.

Pak Chong and Wang Nam Khieo district chiefs, in particular, are to set up checkpoints to screen travellers from Bangkok and its five adjacent provinces, and from four southern border provinces, for Covid-19.

