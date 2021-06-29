July 27 special holiday cancelled

The cabinet on Tuesday cancelled the July 27 special holiday announced earlier to boost domestic tourism, out of Covid-19 concerns, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said.

The cabinet on Dec 29, 2020, declared that July 27 this year, a Tuesday, would be a special holiday, allowing an extra-long weekend from July 24-28.

July 24, 25, 26 and 28 are official holidays - Saturday July 24 is Visakhabucha Day; July 25 the beginning of Buddhist Lent; Monday July 26 is a substitute holiday; and July 28 is His Majesty the King's birthday. A special holiday on July 27 would have made it a five-day weekend, and encouraged people to travel.



However, since the Covid-19 situation is still of great concern, and people should not be encouraged to travel to other provinces during this time, the cabinet decided to cancel the resolution. So, July 27 is no longer a special holiday, Ms Ratchada said.



The cabinet asked government agencies to help people cancel travel tickets and room reservations made in advance.