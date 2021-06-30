Curbs on camps may ease

Mask-clad construction workers, many of them foreign migrants, queue up for food at their camp in Phaya Thai district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. Of the 378 workers there, 217 were found to be infected with Covid-19 and moved out of the site, as healthy workers are now banned from leaving to help contain the virus. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Restrictions on movement may be eased at some construction camps and sites in Bangkok to allow essential work to proceed and to prevent engineering problems.

National Security Council chief Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, who heads the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) operations centre, said on Tuesday there had been a meeting that discussed the easing of some measures that had been implemented.

This included reviewing the suspension of construction work that may pose a danger for engineering reasons or in cases such as hospital construction.

Any work deemed essential for construction purposes may be allowed at some sites, Gen Natthapol said.

He said the CCSA operations centre would assess every 15 days to see how restrictions to curb the Covid-19 situation can be eased.

He defended the timing of the authorities' latest announcement at around 1am on Sunday of the new restrictions in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces, insisting it was appropriate.

The CCSA's operations centre met on Friday and continued the meeting on Saturday.

The Covid-control restrictions were then drafted and forwarded to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for endorsement at 9pm that night.

The announcement was then published in the Royal Gazette at 1am on Monday.

This showed they had worked around the clock to issue the announcement as soon as possible, Gen Natthapol said.

The centre has been criticised for issuing the new restrictions at a time that did not allow restaurants enough time to prepare for the changes.

It was also criticised for announcing the shuttering of construction camps and sites long before implementing it from 4pm on Monday, resulting in workers fleeing the camps.

Gen Natthapol maintained the CCSA had tried its best to issue the restrictions at the proper time.

The issuing of Covid-19 restrictions must be done carefully and was screened by agencies such as the Public Health Ministry, the Interior Ministry and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's public works and town and country planning department, he said.

He said the CCSA had earlier held talks with construction associations and Thai restaurant operators regarding the restrictions and explained the Covid-19 situation to them before the announcement was issued.

He blamed poor communication for the problems and apologised for any inconvenience caused. He said the authorities did not want to impose harsh measures, but had to take into consideration the recommendations of medical experts.

The new measures, in force for 30 days from Monday, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok and in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom, according to the document published in the Royal Gazette.