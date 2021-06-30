Record 53 Covid deaths, 4,786 new cases

A dog is brought in to help sniff out people with Covid-19 at a mobile testing unit at the Keha Choomchon Lat Krabang School in Bangkok on Monday. It is one of the mass testing grounds in the capital targeting 1,500 people in at-risk groups. The testing was set to end on July 6. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The country had the record high of 53 new Covid-19 fatalities and 4,786 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 4,659 cases in the general population and 127 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,415 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 230,438 Covid-19 patients, 180,053 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 259,301 Covid-19 cases, 207,479 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 1,929 in the third wave and 2,023 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 51 last Saturday when the country logged 4,146 new infections.