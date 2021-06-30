Robber with knife holds up gold shop

A still from security camera footage shows the robber inside the Bangkok Gold gold shop in Tesco Lotus department store in Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district Tuesday night. He stole six gold necklaces, each weighing 10-baht. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI: A man armed with a knife held up a gold shop in Lam Luk Ka district and made off with 60-baht weight of gold necklaces on Tuesday night, police said.

The robbery occurred about 7.20pm at Bangkok Gold gold shop on the second floor of Tesco Lotus department store in tambon Khu Khot, Pol Lt Pitch Suwatikul, Khu Khot duty officer, said.

Shop employee Sopana Sinklad, 26, told police they were about to close when a man wearing a dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, gloves, a dark cap and face mask walked in.

He pulled out a kitchen knife about 15 centimetres long, threatened the four employees and then snatched six 10-baht weight of gold necklaces from a showcase. He walked out of the shop, down on an escalator to the first floor and fled.



The robbery was clearly recorded by security cameras in the area.



Police were hunting for the robber.