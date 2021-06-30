Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Robber with knife holds up gold shop
Thailand
General

Robber with knife holds up gold shop

published : 30 Jun 2021 at 10:32

writer: Pongpat Wongyala

A still from security camera footage shows the robber inside the Bangkok Gold gold shop in Tesco Lotus department store in Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district Tuesday night. He stole six gold necklaces, each weighing 10-baht. (Photo supplied)
A still from security camera footage shows the robber inside the Bangkok Gold gold shop in Tesco Lotus department store in Pathum Thani's Lam Luk Ka district Tuesday night. He stole six gold necklaces, each weighing 10-baht. (Photo supplied)

PATHUM THANI: A man armed with a knife held up a gold shop in Lam Luk Ka district and made off with 60-baht weight of gold necklaces on Tuesday night, police said.

The robbery occurred about 7.20pm at Bangkok Gold gold shop on the second floor of Tesco Lotus department store in tambon Khu Khot, Pol Lt Pitch Suwatikul, Khu Khot duty officer, said.

Shop employee Sopana Sinklad, 26, told police they were about to close when a man  wearing a dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, gloves, a dark cap and face mask walked in.

He pulled out a kitchen knife about 15 centimetres long, threatened the four employees and then snatched six 10-baht weight of gold necklaces from a showcase. He walked out of the shop, down on an escalator to the first floor and fled.

The robbery was clearly recorded by security cameras in the area.

Police were hunting for the robber.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

IIlegal Chinese migrants breach quarantine, re-arrested in Mae Sot

TAK: Two illegal Chinese migrants who were supposed to be in quarantine were arrested while wandering around Mae Sot town on Wednesday by soldiers of the 4th Infantry Regiment.

10:43
Thailand

Robber with knife holds up gold shop

PATHUM THANI: A man armed with a knife held up a gold shop in Lam Luk Ka district and made off with 60-baht weight of gold necklaces on Tuesday night, police said.

10:32
Thailand

Hospitals set price for Moderna

The Moderna vaccine will cost 3,400 baht for two doses when private hospitals in Thailand begin receiving supplies from the American pharmaceutical giant, it was announced on Tuesday.

09:31