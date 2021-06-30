Section
Woman killed by car while crossing road
Thailand
General

Woman killed by car while crossing road

published : 30 Jun 2021 at 14:11

writer: Nujaree Rakrun

A policeman points to the damaged windshield of the car that hit and killed a Myanmar woman crossing a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Na Bon district on Wednesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)
A policeman points to the damaged windshield of the car that hit and killed a Myanmar woman crossing a road in Nakhon Si Thammarat's Na Bon district on Wednesday. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A woman was hit by a car and killed while crossing a road in Na Bon district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Pol Lt Col Veerayuth Rakthai, a Na Bon police chief investigator, said the victim was a Myanmar woman he identified only as Chan, 45, who worked at a rubber plantation.

She was crossing the Thung Yai-Chandee road at Moo 3 village in tambon Thung Song and was hit by a car driven by Suphannee Klingklai, a 45-year-old accountant. She died at the scene.

Ms Suphannee was waiting at her car when police arrived. She said she was driving from Krabi back to her home in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Police were investigating. 

