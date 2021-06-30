Couriers caught, 8m speed pills seized

The four suspects and the 8.41 million meth pills seized from their two vehicles in Lop Buri on Tuesday morning. (Photo supplied)

Four suspects were arrested and more than 8 million methamphetamine pills they were delivering to Bangkok seized, in Lop Buri province on Tuesday.

The three men, Witthaya Moonsarn, 28, Natthaphol Promwong, 23 and Pheeraphol Deesorn, and a woman, Panita Piromsuparp 25, were apprehended at a PT petrol station on Saraburi-Lom Sak Road in Phatthana Nikhom district of Lop Buri,

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said they were trravelling together in two cars. A search found 21 sacks containing a total of 8.41 million speed pills in the two vehicles.

He said arresting officers were acting on information received after arrests in several other major drug cases in Bangkok.

The information led them to Mr Witthaya. He allegedly headed a gang moving illicit drugs from the Northeast to customers in the Central Plains, using a Honda Jazz car with Bangkok licence plates and a Toyota Revo pickup truck with Prachuap Khiri Khan licence plates.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said the gang often used Highway 21 as a smuggling route.

Investigators had closely monotored their activities. Mr Witthaya and his accomplices had travelled to Nong Khai on June 28. Officers believed they went there to pick up drugs.

On June 29, the two vehicles were seen in Phetchabun province and were tracked to a PTT petrol station in tambon Khok Salung of Phatthana Nikhom district, Lop Buri, on Tuesday morning.

A search of the two vehicle led to the seizure of 8.41 million meth pills.

Mr Witthaya had a prior criminal record for possession of marijuana in 2010.

The other three had no police record for drug offences. One worked for a state enterprise in Bang Sao Thong, Samut Prakan, and another at a paper factory.

During questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted they were paid 100,000-200,000 baht each time they made a drug delivery.

They were charged with illegal possession of drugs with intent to sell and handed over to narcotics suppression police for legal action.