Schools closed in Phichit
Thailand
General

Schools closed in Phichit

published : 1 Jul 2021 at 11:03

writer: Sitthipoj Kebui

Staff members are at the health checkpoint of Anubanphichit School in Muang district, Phichit, before it turned to online teaching only on Thursday. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)
Staff members are at the health checkpoint of Anubanphichit School in Muang district, Phichit, before it turned to online teaching only on Thursday. (Photo: Sitthipoj Kebui)

PHICHIT: Many schools in the northern province have closed and turned to online teaching due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Manit Nakmuang, director for secondary school education in Phichit, said on Thursday that 25 of 30 secondary schools in Phichit already switched to online education.

Suwisit Kantha, deputy director for primary school education area 1 in the province, said 21 out of 132 local primary schools operated on-hand systems and distributed worksheets for students to do at home.

They did not offer online education because of poor access to the internet among pupils in remote areas. 

Among closed schools was Anubanphichit School in Muang district. Its director Kamol Sumala said that the school started the new term on June 14 and had to completely turn to online teaching from July 1 to 11 because its students included those who came from Covid-19 outbreak areas in Bueng Samakkhi district of Kamphaeng Phet and Noen Maprang and Bang Krathum districts of Phitsanulok.

There were 2,057 students and 130 teachers and school workers at Anubanphichit.

Mr Kamol said his students and teachers preferred on-site to online teaching.

Chainarong Katchamat, director of Phichit Technical College said it would offer only online education to 3,496 students from July 1 to 16. There were 224 teachers and workers.

Over the past three days there were 19 new Covid-19 cases in Phichit and more than 50 others were considered as at-risk people.

