Taxi driver dies in crash inferno

A yellow taxi bursts into flames after crashing into a 10-wheel truck on On Nut Road in Bangkok's Prawet district early on Friday. The taxi driver died in the inferno. (Capture from JS100 Radio Facebook page)

A taxi driver was burned to death when his cab hit a 10-wheel truck and then burst into flames in Bangkok’s Prawet district around 5am on Friday.

The crash occurred on On Nut Road, at the entrance to Soi On Nut 59, said Pol Lt Col Pornprasit Malamai, investigation chief at Prawet police station.

The flames spread quickly through the yellow taxi. Fire crews rushed to the scene took more than 20 minutes to put out the inferno, which gutted the taxi. A backhoe on the back of the truck was also damaged by the flames

The taxi driver was trapped inside. Rescuers took more than two hours to remove his charred body from the burned-out wreckage.

The driver of the 10-wheel truck, Pipat Uppasan, 29, told police his truck was taking the digger to a garage from a construction site in On Nut area. He was making a U-turn and the taxi crashed into the back of his vehicle.

A witness told police the taxi driver was trapped in his cab. He had waved his hands, signalling for help - and then the car exploded and the flames engulfed him.

Police said the truck driver may face a charge of reckless driving causing death.

(Video: Fire & Rescue team via JS100 Radio Facebook page)