Nigerian held for ecstasy sales in clubs

Police inspect ecstasy pills found in plastic bags stuffed into camera boxes taken from the room of a Nigerian man in Bang Khunthian district of Bangkok on Thursday night. (Photo supplied)

A Nigerian man has been arrested with 7,000 ecstasy pills in Bang Khun Khunthian district of Bangkok. He allegedly sold the drugs in nightclubs.

Paschal Nwaenyi, 38, was arrested in front of a building at the Eua-arthon 2 housing estate in the Tha Kham area of Bang Khunthian on Thursday night, said Pol Col Piyarat Suparat, chief of the Patrol and Special Operations Division, also known as the 191 Police.

Seized from the suspect were 7,140 ecstasy pills, two mobile phones and a Totoya Altis car.

The arrest was made after police received information that members of a major foreign drug gang in Bang Khunthian had rented a house in Tha Kham to store illicit drugs to be sold to patrons of nightspots on Rama II Road, said Pol Col Piyarat.

Officers who searched the man’s room on the second floor of of a building at the housing estate found the drugs in plastic bags stuffed into camera boxes.

The suspect denied any involvement in the drug trade. But a police investigation found that the gang had bought drugs from a trafficker and sold them to visitors at nightspots in the surrounding area.

Mr Nwaenyi was handed over to narcotics suppression police for legal action.