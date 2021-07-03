Section
Construction curbs could be relaxed
Thailand
General

published : 3 Jul 2021 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Meals are delivered to workers at a locked-down construction camp in Laksi district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is being asked to ease Covid-19 restrictions to allow some construction projects to go ahead out of safety concerns.

The move follows a petition by the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) over safety risks.

According to the institute, the 30-day closure of all construction sites in Bangkok and five surrounding provinces, which took effect on June 28, may pose safety problems to some construction projects.

EIT president Thanes Veerasiri said on Friday that the CCSA is reviewing the petition and there is a good chance that the restrictions will be eased. An announcement is expected soon.

Gen Natthapol Nakpanich, head of CCSA's operations centre, said the agency is considering allowing some construction projects to resume work to avoid safety issues.

He said that urgent projects such as the construction of medical facilities may also be allowed to resume if necessary.

The EIT had asked for the easing of restrictions at construction sites where certain tasks must be completed due to possible safety hazards.

On June 30, the institute and the Thai Contractors Association (TCA) held a meeting with the BMA to discuss the issue and pointed out that disruption to seven types of work would cause damage to an entire construction project.

The seven types of construction are pipe jacking, unfinished assembling of tower cranes, footing, scaffolding, fencing and infrastructure management, including drainage.

