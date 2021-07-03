Three Myanmar migrants held in Kanchanaburi

Three Myanmar women are caught for illegal entry and a motorcycle seized in a border village in Muang district of Kanchanaburi. The rider fled, leaving the three pillion riders at the spot. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Three Myanmar women, allegedly destined for work in Chon Buri, were caught for illegal entry in Muang district of this central province in the early hours of Saturday.

A team of soldiers, police and local officials spotted four people travelling on a motorcycle at Huai Nam Khao border village in tambon Ban Kao of Muang district at around 12.10am. They signalled them to stop for a search, but the rider sped off with the three pillion riders.

During the chase, the bike fell and the rider fled, leaving the three female pillion riders in the area. The women, all illegal migrants from Myanmar, were detained and the motorycle seized.

The arrests were made after Col Chalermphol Sangtong, deputy commander of the Lat Ya military task force, was alerted about the smugging along the route in the border village.

During questioning, the three women said they had come from the Irawaddy Delta and crossed the border to work in Chon Buri province. They had reportedly paid 25,000 baht each to a job broker in Myanmar.

All were detained and temperature checks showed they did not have a fever. They were later taken to the Muang police station for legal action.