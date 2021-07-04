Section
Govt should find quality vaccines, allow private sector to participate: Suan Dusit Poll
Thailand
General

published : 4 Jul 2021 at 09:56

writer: Online Reporters

Residents in Nonthaburi who registered for a Covid-19 vaccine via the Non Prom (‘Nonthaburi Ready’) platform receive their shot on June 27. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The government should expedite the acquisition of quality vaccines and allow the private sector to participate in order to be able to defeat Covid-19, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on June 28-July 1 on 1,744 people throughout the country to compile the people's opinions on what the government should do to in a situation where the numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths had continued to rise, leaving the country in crisis.

The respondents were allowed to tick more than one from the given answers.

On the effects of Covid-19, 91.95% said the virus had damaged the economy, caused unemployment and hardship; 85.86% said they had encountered new variants of Covid-19 which caused more infections and deaths; 81.78% said it caused them to be under stress; 78.28% said they had to become more self-reliant in terms of health safety; and, 74.31% said the situation had become serious and might go out of control.

Asked whether they thought the government had been on the right track in coping with Covid-19, a majority, 66.05%, said "no"; 13.59% said "yes"; and 20.36% were uncertain.

Asked what the government should do in order to defeat Covid-19, 87.25% said it should expedite the acquisition of quality vaccines and allow the private sector to participate; 80.16% said it should look for support in terms of medical personnel and equipment; 79.53% said it must stop the virus spreading and take under control risk factors; 78.09% said it must tell the people the truth and real situation; and, 75.20% said it should stop playing politics and show sincerity in solving the problem.

Asked who or which agencies they wanted to handle the Covid-19 situation, 67.04% mentioned the Department of Disease Control; 65.16% the Ministry of Public Health; 49.88% the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA); 41.13% the whole of Thai people; and, 32.31% the prime minister.

