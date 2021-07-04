Section
Another worker camp in Korat closed
Thailand
General

published : 4 Jul 2021 at 11:29

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

A workers' camp belonging to Civil Master Construction Co in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima has been closed for 14 days from Sunday after 10 workers tested positive for Covid-19. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Another workers' camp in this northeastern province has been closed for 14 days from Sunday after ten workers were found infected with Covid-19.

The camp, which belongs to Civil Master Construction Co, is located on Suranaree 2 road in tambon Pru Yai in Muang district.

Ten workers in the camp were confirmed positive for the virus on Saturday after being tested in active case-finding.

This prompted the provincial communicable disease committee to order the camp closed for 14 days from Sunday. The camp has been sealed off and 60 workers quarantined.

Two other workers' camps were previously closed for the same reason -- one on Soi Chang Phuak 3 in tambon Nai Muang and the other at the Provincial Electricity Authority in Soeng Sang district.

