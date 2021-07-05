Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
'Mentally ill' son slits father's throat
Thailand
General

'Mentally ill' son slits father's throat

published : 5 Jul 2021 at 10:59

writer: Makkawan Wannakul

Police at the scene of the murder, a house where a son killed his father with a knife in Ban Thaen district of Chaiyaphum on Sunday night. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)
Police at the scene of the murder, a house where a son killed his father with a knife in Ban Thaen district of Chaiyaphum on Sunday night. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: A 42-year-old man who was said to be mentally ill cut his father's throat with a kitchen knife, killing him, in Ban Thaen district late on Sunday night, police said.

Pol Capt Pirom Malasi, Ban Thaen duty officer, said the attack was reported at house No.47  Ban Wang Hin in tambon Ban Thao.

Police, rescuers and a duty doctor from Ban Thaen Hospital were rushed to the village and found Sarong Sornnarin, 65, lying dead in the house. His throat was sliced open and his head nearly cut off. There were other knife wounds to his face and left arm.

Sarong's son, Anucha, 42, was waiting in the house. He surrendered to police and confessed to killing his father. The kitchen knife he used was nearby, Pol Capt Pirom said.

Village headman Wirus Fangsa said Mr Anucha and his father lived together in the house. The son had been treated for mental illness and frequently quarrelled with his father.

Mr Anucha was charged with murder.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
World

What does 8% growth mean when thousands are still dying?

A tidy financial centre of 5.7 million people is gradually preparing for life after the pandemic, as vaccination rates increase, social distancing measures ease and residents once again dare to daydream about leisure travel.

13:05
Thailand

OAG finishes reviewing draft Moderna contract

The Office of Attorney General (OAG) has finished reviewing the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GOP)'s draft supply agreement for the purchase of the US-made Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

12:51
Thailand

Factory inferno

A huge explosion and fire at a plastics plant causes extensive damage to neighbouring communities, with 21 people confirmed injured and firemen still battling the blaze.

12:16