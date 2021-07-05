Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Factory inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured
Thailand
General

Factory inferno kills 1, at least 60 injured

Firemen battle into the afternoon to contain blaze

published : 5 Jul 2021 at 16:22

updated: 5 Jul 2021 at 16:33

writer: Online Reporters

An injured victim is carried away from the flames in a fireman's lift at the burning Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Monday. One rescuer died fighting the blaze and at least 60 people were injured by the massive explosion and subsequent fire. (Rescue foundations photo)
An injured victim is carried away from the flames in a fireman's lift at the burning Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan, on Monday. One rescuer died fighting the blaze and at least 60 people were injured by the massive explosion and subsequent fire. (Rescue foundations photo)

One rescuer was killed and more than 60 people injured in an overnight explosion and inferno at a chemical factory that continued to send black smoke into the sky over Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan late into Monday afternoon.

Helicopters, some from the army, were called in to help firefighters spray flame retardant foam over the burining Ming Dih Chemical Co factory complex.

They were battling to keep the advancing flames away from further stores of chemicals at the site, and prevent  another explosion.

Authorities warned of toxic fumes being generated by the burning chemicals. 

Resue foundations reported one of their firefighters was killed by the fire and 12 others were injured. Fifty other people were also hurt.

The initial explosion, which was felt nine kilometres away, damaged 73 houses and 15 cars in the nearby neighbourhood.

Thai Rath identified the dead victim as Kornsith Laophan, 18, who was killed as he and other volunteers were fleeing flames surging from a store of chemicals. He stumbled and was overtaken by the fire.

The Taiwanese-owned factory manufactures plastic foam and pellets.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said the inferno began with an explosion about 3.20am. What set it off was not known. 

Homes within a five-kilometre radius were evacuated amid fears of further explosions of the reported 50 tonnes of chemicals stored at the premises. 

Firefighters and helicopters were reportedly trying to defend one particular area that held 20,00 litres of chemicals.

Pollution Control Department director-general Attapol Charoenchansa warned people that styrene monomer fumes from the blaze were carcinogenic .

The fire was about 10 kilometres from Suvarnabhumi airport, and the black smoke rising above the fire was clearly visible from there. However, airport deputy managing director Krittiya Konthong said flights were not being affected.

Earlier report: Huge explosion, fire at chemical factory, 21 injured

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

B1bn worth of drug assets seized

The Office of the Narcotics Control Board has seized assets worth about 1.066 billion baht in total from alleged members of a major drug network in the North, ONCB secretary-general Wichai Chaimongkol said on Monday.

16:50
Thailand

Chemical inferno

One rescuer killed and more than 60 people injured by a massive overnight explosion and the fire that continued at a plastics factory in Samut Prakan late on Monday.

16:22
World

Philippine military plane crash death toll rises to 50

The Philippine Department of National Defense said Monday that 47 people perished in an aircraft crash in the south of the nation a day earlier, with three civilian victims on the ground taking the total death toll to 50.

16:08
MORE IN SECTION
B1bn worth of drug assets seized

B1bn worth of drug assets seized

The Strand Thonglor wins at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22

The Strand Thonglor wins at Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22

Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) and strategic partner Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) celebrates the start of the first warehouse construction at Bang Na 2 Logistics Park in the Eastern Economic Corridor

Frasers Property Industrial (Thailand) and strategic partner Mitsui Fudosan Asia (Thailand) celebrates the start of the first warehouse construction at Bang Na 2 Logistics Park in the Eastern Economic Corridor

Esso and ExxonMobil present awards to winners of The first Esso Open Innovation Hackathon

Esso and ExxonMobil present awards to winners of The first Esso Open Innovation Hackathon

Dow launches LINE Official Account “Dow Pack Guru” to inspire packaging innovations

Dow launches LINE Official Account “Dow Pack Guru” to inspire packaging innovations