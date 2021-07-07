Bomb kills soldier, injures 3 others

Bomb disposal police examine the scene of the explosion that killed one soldier and injured three others at a farm hut in Chana district of Songkhla province on Tuesday night. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A soldier was killed and three others injured when an improvised bomb exploded in Chana district on Tuesday night.

Pol Capt Somchai Sunsin, duty officer at Chana, said the attack occurred about 7.30pm at Ban Langa village in tambon Ban Na.

A patrol from Infantry Company 2531 stopped for a rest at a farm shelter opposite a fish pond near the village. A bomb had been planted under the hut and was detonated by remote control.



The explosion killed Sgt Nitipot Phetcharat and injured Pvt Jaras Duangchai, Pvt Mawin Saiwin and Pvt Sunsuri Doloh. The injured were admitted to Chana Hospital.



An investigation was underway.