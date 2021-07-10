Five police wounded in Pattani attack

A police pickup truck was damaged in a bomb and shooting attack in Sai Bui district of Pattani on Saturday afternoon. Five officers on board were wounded. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Five police officers were wounded in a bombing and gun attack in Sai Buri district on Saturday.

The officers were attacked as their pickup truck passed through the district, said a police officer at the Sai Buri station who was alerted around 4.30pm.

An initial investigation found that the injured officers had been called to support an operation to round up suspects at a village in tambon Kadunong in the district. When their vehicle drove past the area, the bomb exploded and shots were subsequently fired at the vehicle

Police are continuing their investigation.