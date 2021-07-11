Poll: Bang Phli factory fire handled poorly

Firefighters take a break at the burnt factory complex owned by Ming Dih Chemical Co, which produces plastic foam and pellets in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan, on July 6. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakulharoenkiatpakul)

A majority of people are not satisfied with the government's handling of the chemical fire at a factory producing plastic form and pellets in Samut Prakan's Bang Phli district on July 5, adding that more importance should be given to disaster relief work, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,266 people throughout the country on July 6-9. The respondents were allowed to choose more than one answers.



A majority - 66.51% - of the respondents were not satisfied with the government's handling of the situation. The rest were not satisfied.



Asked to comment on the incident, 88.54% of the respondents said it was violent and destructive; 83.87% said there was a shortage of firefighting equipment; 82.13% said the response to the fire was rather slow; 76.68% said the death of a firefighter and injuries caused by the fire made them sad; and, 41.58% said the cause of the fire should be quickly established.



Asked what actions should be taken after the incident, 92.00% said all factories should be regularly checked; 89.78% said the people affected should be compensated and all should undergo health examination; 78.45% said there should be a quick warning system and evacuation plans in emergency; 70.60% said local administrations should be put on high alert for disasters; and, 59.11% said people should be educated on hazardous chemical substances.



On lessons learned from the incident, 69.99% of the respondents said the government should attach more importance to disaster prevention and mitigation; 68.96% said there should be plans to cope with emergency situations; 62.23% said chemical residues left by the fire must be systematically eradicated; 60.57% said central and local governments should be better coordinated; and,59.94% said the master city planning needs amendments.