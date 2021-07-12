More border-crossers caught

Officials check the identity papers of the 13 Myanmar nationals arrested after crossing illegally into Sai Yok district of Kanchanaburi on Sunday. (Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen)

KANCHANABURI: Thirteen illegal Myanmar migrants were arrested by local officials in Sai Yok district on Sunday afternoon.

Sawit Jiamjiraporn, the Sai Yok district chief, said he led a team of administrative officials and police to Ban Tha Kham Sut in tambon Si Mongkon after being informed by the village chief that people from Myanmar migrants were found hiding in the nearby forest.



The team arrived about 4.30pm and arrested them - eight men and five women who were from Bago province, Myanmar. They had walked along natural foot tracks to the border and entered Thailand in Sai Yok district.



They were waiting for Thai guides to show up and take them to jobs. They said they were paying the brokers 20,000-28,000 baht each.



The migrants were handed over to Sai Yok police for legal proceedings and then deportation.