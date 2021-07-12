Two online gambling bases raided

Evidence seized during the raids on two houses used as online gambling bases in Thanyaburi district of Pathum Thani, shown to the media on Monday. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: The Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) raided two houses being used as bases for online gambling in Thanyaburi district and arrested 18 suspects on Monday morning.

Deputy police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, as PCT director, said investigators had learned the two houses were being used by a gang operating a network offering online gambling games and betting on football matches via several websites -- MGM99, @MGM99VP, @MGM99TH and PD24H.com.



Armed with search warrants issued by the Thanyaburi Court, PCT police raided house No. 121/161 in Phum Pirom Housing Estate and house No.111/137 at Thanya Pirom Housing Estate in Thanyaburi.



They arrested 18 people running the operation and impounded 16 computers, eight luxury cars and 11 million baht in cash for further examination.



The suspects were charged with illegally operating online gambling and violating the emergency Covid-19 decree.



Pol Gen Damrongsak said assets acquired from illegal gambling could be seized under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.