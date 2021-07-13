Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
56 Covid deaths, 8,685 new cases
Thailand
General

56 Covid deaths, 8,685 new cases

published : 13 Jul 2021 at 08:01

writer: Online Reporters

The man jogs near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday evening before the launch of the 9pm-4am curfew on Monday night as a bid to contain Covid-19. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
The man jogs near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday evening before the launch of the 9pm-4am curfew on Monday night as a bid to contain Covid-19. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country had 56 new Covid-19 fatalities and 8,685 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 8,539 cases in the general population and 146 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours,3,797 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 324,849 Covid-19 patients, 228,029 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 353,712 Covid-19 cases, 255,455 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 2,753 in the third wave and 2,847 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

56 Covid deaths, 8,685 new cases

The country had 56 new Covid-19 fatalities and 8,685 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

08:01
World

Facebook, Twitter vow to tackle racial abuse of England footballers

WASHINGTON: Facebook and Twitter said Monday they were scrambling to take down racially abusive comments directed at members of the England football team following a heartbreaking loss in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

07:45
Business

Samui Plus sealed route open for bookings

Inoculated tourists can start booking for the second reopening destination, Samui Plus, under sealed route programme as the registration for certificate of entry (COE) was opened on Monday.

07:22