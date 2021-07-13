56 Covid deaths, 8,685 new cases

The man jogs near the Grand Palace in Bangkok on Monday evening before the launch of the 9pm-4am curfew on Monday night as a bid to contain Covid-19. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country had 56 new Covid-19 fatalities and 8,685 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 8,539 cases in the general population and 146 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours,3,797 Covid-19 patients were diagnosed recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 324,849 Covid-19 patients, 228,029 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 353,712 Covid-19 cases, 255,455 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 2,753 in the third wave and 2,847 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.