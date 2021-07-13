Nakhon Phanom reporting 40-50 Covid cases each day

Officials prepare beds for another field hospital, in a gymnasium at the provincial sports stadium in Nakhon Phanom. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Another 43 coronavirus infections were reported in Nakhon Phanom, mostly workers returning home from at-risk provinces.

Provincial authorities were setting up another field hospital to accommodate the rising number of Covid-19 patients.

The number of Covid-19 cases in this northeastern province has kept rising in the past week, 40-50 cases per day, officials said.

The provincial public health office on Tuesday reported there were 43 new cases, bringing the total to 568, 174 of whom have recovered. Total deaths stood at four.

Most new Covid-19 cases were workers who arrived from at-risk provinces.

Authorities were setting set up another 160-bed field hospital, in a gymnasium at the provincial sports stadium, the provincial public health office said. Earlier, all 12 districts were ordered to set up field hospitals at hospitals in their areas.

Nakhon Phanom governor Kaisorn Konglard has asked local authorities to tighten Covid-19 control measures at quarantine facilities in 12 districts.

People travelling from at-risk areas are not being allowed to self-quarantine at home. They must report to officials when entering the province and must stay at designated quarantine places.