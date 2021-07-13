Nakhon Sawan screens visitors

Officials in Nakhon Sawan check visitors to the province at the checkpoint on Phahon Yothin Highway in Phayuha Khiri district on Tuesday. (Photo: Chalit Poomruang)

NAKHON SAWAN: Officials in the northern province have been screening all visitors from high-risk areas to contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

The officials of the gateway province to the North set up a checkpoint on Phahon Yothin Highway in tambon Tha Nam Oi of Phayuha Khiri district on Tuesday to look for visitors from the 10 provinces declared maximum and strict Covid-19 control zones or dark red zones.

They are Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon in Greater Bangkok, and Songkhla and Yala in the South.

At the checkpoint, officials measured body temperatures and sought information of visitors from the dark red zones.

Visitors from the 10 at-risk provinces were required to report to local officials or health workers in the areas of their destinations in Nakhon Sawan and self-isolate for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Nakhon Sawan governor Sirirat Chum-upakan asked local people to refrain from traveling to the provinces with Covid-19 outbreaks.