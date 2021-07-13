Cabinet approves B42bn lockdown relief

People queue up for rapid Covid-19 antigen testing at Bangkok's Rajamangala National Stadium on Tuesday. About 1,500 people sought to get tested. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The cabinet had approved relief measures for operators and people affected by lockdown measures imposed in Greater Bangkok and the far South.

Eligible groups are operators and their employees in 10 red-zone provinces — Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Narathiwat, Pattani, Yala and Songkhla, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday.

The aid is limited to those in nine sectors: construction; accommodation and food services; arts, entertainment and recreational activities; other services as stated by the Social Security Office; transportation and warehouses; wholesale and retail businesses; administration and service support; science and academic activities; and information and communications.

It was considered based on workers’ descriptions under the Social Security Act — company employees (Section 33), former company employees who continue to contribute to the Social Security Fund (Section 39) and self-employed people (Section 40).

Company employees (Section 33) will get compensation equal to half their salaries, but not more than 7,500 baht each. Thai nationals will also get an additional 2,500 baht, totalling not more than 10,000 baht each.

Registered self-employed people or freelancers (Sections 39 and 40) will be given 5,000 baht each. Those who have not registered with the Social Security Office may do so within this month to qualify for it, said the spokesman.

Operators who hire workers under the social security system will get compensation equal to 3,000 baht per employee, but not more than 600,000 baht in total.

Others whose workers have not been registered under Section 33 are urged to do so to be eligible for the aid.

The aid for the operators and employees is estimated at 30 billion baht.

The government will also provide two-month utility subsidies worth 12 billion baht for businesses and households, Mr Anucha said.