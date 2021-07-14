Nonthaburi green lights first mixing of vaccines

Nonthaburi province announced it will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose after a first jab of Sinovac for its residents, starting from Tuesday.

It was the first province to jump on the cross-dose bandwagon. The Public Health Ministry on Monday decided the AstraZeneca jab will be administered three to four weeks after the first Sinovac injection.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said a combination of the jabs will allow greater immunity against the Delta variant of Covid-19.

The cross doses will be made available at non-hospital vaccination sites at Central Plaza Chaengwatthana, Wat Sai Yai's meeting hall, Central Plaza Westgate and The Mall Ngam Wong Wan, as well as to those who registered for vaccination via the Mor Prom (Doctors Ready) app starting on Sunday.

Those who have already received a first jab of AstraZeneca will still receive the same vaccine as planned.

Meanwhile, Nonthaburi province reported the highest number of violators of the night-time curfew between 9pm and 4am, which went into effect on Monday, according to national police spokesman Pol Maj Gen Yingyos Thepjumnong.

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) said it has instructed traffic police to set up roadside checkpoints to enforce the emergency decree and catch motorists who defy the curfew.

According to the RTP, behind Nonthaburi with the highest number of curfew violators of 104 came Samut Prakan with 72 offenders and Bangkok with 57.