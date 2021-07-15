Chon Buri reports 2 Covid deaths, 523 new infections

Motorists entering Chon Buri are stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Bang Lamung district on Tuesday. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: Two more Covid-19 deaths and 523 new infections were reported in this eastern province, many cases linked to a cluster at a furniture factory and others caught from close relatives or colleagues.

Of the new cases, 87 were from a cluster at Hoenfong Home Living Technology (Thailand) Co in Ban Bueng district, 12 at a cluster at Prime Product Industry Co’s pineapple canning factory in Bo Thong district, 7 at a workplace cluster in Bang Bueng district, and 3 from a cluster at Charoonrat Product Co’s paint and phosphate coating service factory in Ban Bueng district.

Another 86 had caught the virus from family members, 71 were infected at their workplaces, 14 came ito contact with infected people travelling from at-risk areas of Bangkok, 11 caught the virus from people close to them, and one person was infected at a party, the provincial public health office posted on its Facebook page on Thursday. .

Three medical workers were among the new cases and 81 had come into contact with previously confirmed cases, while 86 were still being investigated.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 13,526 cases, of which 8,333 had recovered, with 212 discharged over the past 24 hours. The two new deaths brought the cumulative toll to 72, the health office said.

Ban Bueng district reported the highest number of new cases at 123, followed by Si Racha (117), Muang (102) and Bang Lamung (93) districts.

Chon Buri now has 33 clusters – workplaces (14), construction camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4), according to the public health office.