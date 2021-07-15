Beauty queen arranges free hotel, apartment quarantine for 'at-risk' people

Wichida Nuamsorn, Miss Grand Pathum Thani 2021, talks to reporters about the free quarantine facilities she announced on her Facebook account. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)

PATHUM THANI: A local beauty queen has arranged a hotel and an apartment building in Pathum Thani as free quarantine facilities for at-risk people who test negative for Covid-19 but still want to isolate themselves.

Wichida Nuamsorn, who was crowned Miss Grand Pathum Thani 2021 last month, said on Thursday she had made the arrangement with the iResidence Hotel Pathum Thani and The Iyara Boutique apartments in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

They were making rooms available for at-risk people who took Covid-19 tests that proved negative, but still wanted to isolate themselves from their families or workplaces to reduce the risk of them spreading the virus.

The two buildings were offering quarantine free of charge for 14 days, the 21-year-old beauty queen said. The rooms were fully equipped.

Eligible people wanting to isolate would have to send copies of Covid-19 test results that showed negative, their ID cards and a photo of their current accommodation to her Facebook page “AK Foon’’, Ms Wichida said.

iResidence Hotel Pathum Thani had 60 rooms available and The Iyara Boutique apartments had 100 rooms.

No food would be provided, but guests could order meals online or lunch boxes via building staff, who would arrange to have them prepared and delivered by local residents.

For those who had no money for food, she would provide three meals a day until the end of the quarantine period. After that, she would arrange jobs for them at a construction project.

Part of their daily wage would go to pay for the meals she had provided, and the remainder they would keep, she said.

After they completed quarantine, the premises would be disinfected with UVC radiation and ozone, she said.

On her "AK Foon'' Facebook account, Ms Wichida on Thursday posted photos of one of the two free quarantine facilities and a message thanking people for helping share the news.

The apartment building has its own Facebook page and it earlier offered a free day's stay for those affected by last week's Bang Phli chemical factory fire. The normal room rate is 380 baht a day, or 3,000 baht a month. The hotel had offered one night for free for fire-affected people. The normal room rate there is 850 baht.

Miss Grand Pathum Thani 2021 posts on her "AK Foon" Facebook account photos of one of two quarantine facilities and a message to thank people for sharing news.