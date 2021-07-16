Section
Prayut cleared of Covid
published : 16 Jul 2021 at 07:02

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will return to work at Government House on Friday after a third Covid-19 test came back negative, a source at Government House said.

The premier went into quarantine after coming into contact with an infected business leader at the opening of the Phuket Sandbox tourism scheme in Phuket on July 1.

He posed with Veerasak Pisanuwong, chairman of the Surin Chamber of Commerce, while in Phuket. According to Covid-19 rules for at-risk people, Gen Prayut had to go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

His close aides and security team members also tested negative.

Gen Prayut will on Friday return to work at Government House and his first task is to attend a briefing by the operations centre of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) before joining a CCSA meeting via video conference.

