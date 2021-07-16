Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
EU opens to Ukraine travellers, restricts travel from Thailand
Thailand
General

EU opens to Ukraine travellers, restricts travel from Thailand

published : 16 Jul 2021 at 08:08

writer: AFP

Travellers walk with their luggage at Fiumicino Airport in Rome on May 17, 2021 after Italy lifted quarantine restrictions to revive the tourism industry. (Reuters photo)
Travellers walk with their luggage at Fiumicino Airport in Rome on May 17, 2021 after Italy lifted quarantine restrictions to revive the tourism industry. (Reuters photo)

BRUSSELS: European Union member states on Thursday agreed to add Ukraine to a list of countries from which travellers can enter the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic, while Thailand and Rwanda were removed.

The EU's eastern neighbour joins a "green list" of only around 20 countries, which also includes the likes of Canada, Japan, New Zealand and the United States, the bloc said in a statement.

Brussels' classification does not prevent member states from imposing requirements like testing or quarantine on incoming travellers from countries on the list.

The EU originally closed its external borders to non-essential travel in March 2020, but has since set up the regularly updated green list of countries and territories people can enter from -- including the unvaccinated.

Vaccinated travellers are allowed in from any non-EU country.

For now the list includes Albania, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, New Zealand, Qatar, Moldova, North Macedonia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and the US.

China is also listed on condition that it too opens to travellers from the EU.

Decisions on inclusion or removal from the list are based on the pandemic situation, vaccination progress, how intensive testing is and the EU's judgement of how reliable a country's data is.

Countries can be added if they record fewer than 75 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the preceding 14 days.

In Ukraine that figure stood at slightly over 18 on July 4, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, compared with 97.3 in Thailand and 90.9 in Rwanda.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Ariya, Moriya put together 59 at LPGA team event

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn combined for an 11-under 59 Thursday to take the second-round lead at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, an LPGA Tour team event at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.

08:15
Thailand

EU opens to Ukraine travellers, restricts travel from Thailand

BRUSSELS: European Union member states on Thursday agreed to add Ukraine to a list of countries from which travellers can enter the European Union during the coronavirus pandemic, while Thailand and Rwanda were removed.

08:08
Thailand

67 Covid deaths, 9,692 new cases

There were 67 new Covid-19 fatalities and 9,692 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

07:50