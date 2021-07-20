All Phetchabun escapees back behind bars

The Phetchabun Provincial Prison, from which four inmates escaped on Monday morning and were quickly recaptured. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: All four escapees from the Phetchabun Provincial Prison on Monday morning were recaptured the same day, police said.

Prison commander La-ong Yuyangyuen reported that four inmates broke out about 2.30am on Monday. All were defendants in drug cases before the courts.

They were named as Pataradanai Suesirithamrong, 21, Thanadol Tantiwanitcharoen, 18, Vacharin Chanboon, 35, and Krisda Khongkhao, 21, all from Phetchabun province.



Vacharin was recaptured first, about 6.00am. He was hiding in Muang Phetchabun School, police said.



Thanadol and Krisda were found behind a furniture shop in Muang district and recaptured about 3.10pm.



The fourth escapee, Pataradanai, surrendered to police at 7.45pm. He had been hiding in a shelter near Phetcharat Hospital in Muang district, police said.