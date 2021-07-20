Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
All Phetchabun escapees back behind bars
Thailand
General

All Phetchabun escapees back behind bars

published : 20 Jul 2021 at 10:17

writer: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom

The Phetchabun Provincial Prison, from which four inmates escaped on Monday morning and were quickly recaptured. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)
The Phetchabun Provincial Prison, from which four inmates escaped on Monday morning and were quickly recaptured. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: All four escapees from the Phetchabun Provincial Prison on Monday morning were recaptured the same day, police said.

Prison commander La-ong Yuyangyuen reported that four inmates broke out about 2.30am on Monday. All were defendants in drug cases before the courts.

They were named as Pataradanai Suesirithamrong, 21, Thanadol Tantiwanitcharoen, 18, Vacharin Chanboon, 35, and Krisda Khongkhao, 21, all from Phetchabun province.

Vacharin was recaptured first, about 6.00am. He was hiding in Muang Phetchabun School, police said.

Thanadol and Krisda were found behind a furniture shop in Muang district and recaptured about 3.10pm.

The fourth escapee, Pataradanai, surrendered to police at 7.45pm. He had been hiding in a shelter near Phetcharat Hospital in Muang district, police said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Myanmar targets higher vaccinations as Covid-19 cases soar

Myanmar's military-controlled health ministry expects half of the population to be vaccinated against Covid-19 this year, state media reported on Tuesday, a day after authorities announced a record tally of coronavirus deaths.

10:44
World

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, US Covid vaccines

HANOI: Vietnam has reached agreements on technology transfers for Russian and US coronavirus vaccines, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

10:35
Thailand

Northern border highway damaged by landslides

TAK: Highway 105 was blocked by fallen trees and landslides between Mae Ramat and Tha Song Yang district during heavy rainstorms on Monday night.

10:33